Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $116.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,590 shares of company stock worth $42,283,015. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,072. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $131.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

