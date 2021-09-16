FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $922,777.85 and approximately $2,056.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00142642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00811727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047246 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.