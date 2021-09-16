Forefront Analytics LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. 131,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

