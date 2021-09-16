Forefront Analytics LLC Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,399. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.