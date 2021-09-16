Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases 3,927 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,020 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,182,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.