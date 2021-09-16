Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Acquires 7,844 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 7,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FORA opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Forian in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Forian Company Profile
Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.
