Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Acquires 7,844 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 7,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Forian in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

