Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FSUGY traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 113,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $3.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSUGY shares. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

