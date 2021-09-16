Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $301.45. 12,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,083. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.19.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

