Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 607,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

