Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 128,534 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

