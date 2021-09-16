Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.21 and last traded at C$5.23. 374,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,006,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

