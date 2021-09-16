Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $422,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 141.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 35.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 9,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

