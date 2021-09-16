Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 107.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,412. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

