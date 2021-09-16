Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,378,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,486,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

