Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,297,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

