Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00. Approximately 78,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 183,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.71.
In other Frontera Energy news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$286,232.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at C$662,178.60. Also, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total value of C$230,285.16.
Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.