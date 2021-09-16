Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00. Approximately 78,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 183,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.71.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontera Energy news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$286,232.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at C$662,178.60. Also, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total value of C$230,285.16.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

