FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. Cabot has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cabot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

