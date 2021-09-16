Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.59 million. Gaia posted sales of $17.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Gaia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 10.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 26,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,161. Gaia has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $187.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

