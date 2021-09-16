Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 282.4% in August

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.