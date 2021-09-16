Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.55 Million

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce sales of $291.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.16 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $307.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 703,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

