GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. GB Group has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $12.97.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.