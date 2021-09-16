Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

