General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $198.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

