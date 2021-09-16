GenesisX (XGS) Price Down 36.4% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $45,677.46 and approximately $211.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,899,357 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

