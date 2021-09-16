Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

