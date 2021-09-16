Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDLLF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

