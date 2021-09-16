Giles Salmon Sells 9,412 Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) Stock

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of McKay Securities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).
Shares of LON:MCKS opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Thursday. McKay Securities Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 175.50 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05.
