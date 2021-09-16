Giles Salmon Sells 9,412 Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) Stock

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of McKay Securities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

Shares of LON:MCKS opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Thursday. McKay Securities Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 175.50 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

