Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $814.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

