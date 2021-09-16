Global Endowment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 58,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

