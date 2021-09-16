Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 52,660 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

FEZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,659. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

