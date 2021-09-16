Global Endowment Management LP Sells 16,750 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,884 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

