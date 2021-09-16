Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

MILN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

