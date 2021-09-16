Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

