Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of GL opened at $92.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 439,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 73.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 131.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.