Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up about 2.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,319. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

