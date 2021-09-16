GNY Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $67.01 million and $115,864.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

