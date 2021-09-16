Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,943,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,797 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields comprises 3.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $79,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 21.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,963,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,041 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 519,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,372. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.