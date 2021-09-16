Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) Short Interest Update

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCOU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCOU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

