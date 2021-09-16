Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 24,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIX stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.