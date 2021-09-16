Gpiac, Llc Sells 332,185 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64.

Shares of RMNI opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.91 million, a PE ratio of -34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

