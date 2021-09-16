Gpiac, Llc Sells 559,672 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 559,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,337,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at $56,519,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $831.91 million, a P/E ratio of -34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

