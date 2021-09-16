Graham Bird Buys 446 Shares of Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Graham Bird purchased 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.64 ($198.12).

Shares of ESC stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Thursday. Escape Hunt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £27.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

