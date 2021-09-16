Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $33.00. Great Western Bancorp shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 10,454 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

