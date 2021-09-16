Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report $651.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $666.40 million. Green Plains posted sales of $424.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. 1,556,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,636. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.