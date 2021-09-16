Greenleaf Trust Has $11.98 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.52. 60,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,126. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

