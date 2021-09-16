Greenleaf Trust Has $36.09 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $139,143,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $296.09. 33,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

