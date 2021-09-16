Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 498,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grifols by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

GRFS opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

