Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 6,473,440 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

McAfee stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,874. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of -63.94.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 276.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in McAfee by 30.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFE. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

