Group Ii Lp Column Sells 14,317 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $504,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $764,960.22.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12.

RAPT stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

