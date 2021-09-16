Group Ii Lp Column Sells 21,738 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $764,960.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $504,960.59.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12.

RAPT opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $12,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 287,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

